The Chi season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at Showtime? The latest







Is The Chi renewed for a season 4 at Showtime, or should we expect for it to be canceled? Within this article, we come bearing more news on that very subject.

Let’s kick things off here with the following: For the time being, there is no firm answer out there. We know that we’d like to see more of this saga unfold, but it’s going to come down mostly to what executives at Showtime want and what sort of ideas the producers have for the future. With the city serving as the main character here as much as any individual, this is one of those shows that really could go on forever … even if we know that it won’t.

Ratings-wise, there is a definite sign of optimism when it comes to the future. To date, The Chi season 3 has averaged just over 400,000 live television viewers a week, which puts it a tiny bit above pace from season 2. It’s unusual in this era of DVR/streaming to see a show improve in television ratings, so that is an encouraging sign … especially given the changes entering this season. Showtime doesn’t release all of their streaming viewership and because of that, we are left with a lot of question marks as to how it’s performing digitally.

For now, we remain cautiously optimistic that we are going to see more new episodes, even if it may be a while until they air. If a renewal comes soon and it’s safe for the cast to be back at work, maybe filming could start early next year and we could get more episodes in summer 2021 … but that’s probably the most optimistic of scenarios. It could take a little bit longer than that for everything to come together, based on precisely how stuff unfolds.

Hopefully, we’ll hear good news on The Chi season 4 at some point over the next few months … we’ll keep our eyes peeled for it!

