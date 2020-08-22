The Society cancellation: Kathryn Newton on unexpected ending







Yesterday, some truly shocking news came out courtesy of the folks at Netflix — The Society season 2 isn’t happening. The show has been canceled, and the shocking part of it was that it was previously renewed. This is the result of the global pandemic creating all sorts of cost and scheduling problems — these are unprecedented times, and it is causing the industry to do things that they very rarely do otherwise.

You can read more about the cancellation now over at the link here. For now, let’s share what one of the main players within the cast had to say — they are as stunned as anyone by the news. In a new Instagram video, Kathryn Newton notes that she is “heartbroken” over the news of the show ending, stating that they “all really wanted to go back … Everything was written [for the new season]. I can’t even believe it … I’m so sad. I loved The Society so much. I loved Allie, and I loved our cast.”

Is there a chance that Netflix could eventually reverse this decision? Given that they have in the past with Sense8, we know that you can’t rule anything out. Yet, nothing is guaranteed and the only thing that we can do from the outside is rally fans together and hope that there is a chance for things to change down the road. There are no guarantees, but there isn’t anything wrong with continuing to hope for something to turn around.

The first thing that needs to happen to save any show is the country getting better. It’s impacting so many industries and it’s causing networks to re-think future plans. Obviously there are more important reasons to stop this virus than television, but if anything encourages people to stay safe and help to protect others, we’ll take it and embrace it.

We’ll of course keep our eyes peeled for any sort of good news when it comes to The Society.

