The Society canceled at Netflix, despite season 2 renewal







In what is becoming a rather sad trend these days, a scripted show has been canceled despite already getting a prior renewal. It happened first over at Comedy Central with Drunk History, and now we’re seeing it at Netflix courtesy of The Society.

In a statement today (via Deadline), the streaming service announced that both this show and also I Am Not Okay with This, which was at one point charting towards a renewal. Unexpectedly, it seems as though global health crisis did play a role in this decision being made:

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This … We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by [the pandemic], and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

So why is the health crisis causing cancellations? Filming restrictions can at times lead to more expensive productions, and at this point people are more cost-conscious than ever. We also do think that there is something to be said here for the lengthy wait time — it’s hard to get viewers on board a show if they are having to sit around a long time for it, and a hiatus of over a year can be killer. The Society in particular wasn’t able to film in the way that they had planned and in its desired schedule.

As for whether or not another streaming service could pick these shows up, it’s possible … but not altogether likely.

What do you think about The Society and I Am Not Okay With This being canceled?

Also, isn’t “I am not okay with this” the perfect reaction to this news? Be sure to share in the attached comments, and then also stick around in the event you want to get some additional news. (Photo: Netflix.)

