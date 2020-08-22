While Yellowstone season 3 finale airs, season 4 starts filming







The Yellowstone season 3 finale is airing on the Paramount Network this weekend, but there are already reasons for excitement moving forward. After all, work is already being done on season 4.

Per some reports coming in from social media, production is already kicking off in Montana on the upcoming batch of episodes. There are already some changes coming for season 4 as opposed to what we’ve seen in the past. Filming this time around is taking place exclusively in Montana, meaning that you’re not going to be seeing anything happen in Utah as we’ve seen in the past. There is also an insulated environment for the cast and crew at the ranch to better ensure that everyone stays safe amidst the pandemic. Because it’s a more isolated location than the majority of TV productions have, there’s a built-in safety here that other casts and crews simply do not have. Yet, they do need to remain careful during this difficult time and make sure they adhere to all necessarily protocols.

Filming for season 4 should take place over the next several months — while it’d be great to have more than ten episodes a season, it feels like a big part of the network’s strategy is to have people left wanting more. Also, the ten-episode run makes it possible to work on other things.

Pending some unexpected delays, our guess is that Yellowstone season 4 will premiere at some point in the summer of 2021. We’ll discuss this more following tomorrow’s finale!

What do you want to see both on the Yellowstone season 3 finale, or season 4 after the fact?

