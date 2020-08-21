The Chi season 3 finale: Should we have a big cliffhanger?







Coming up in just around 36 hours, The Chi season 3 finale is going to air. That leads to a lot of big questions, but especially this: Are we going to have a big cliffhanger? Will we be left wanting more by the time we get to the end of all of this?

At the moment, we at least know this: We really hope that we’re not ending this season with a main character’s life hanging in the balance. There are so many people who have been killed off already this season, and there hasn’t even been a lot of time to linger on some of them. Take, for example, what happened with Brandon. We definitely thought that there would’ve been some more time spent on that over the course of this season, but no.

Meanwhile, we already know that one of the big mysteries of this season has been resolved in Kiesha’s kidnapping. She is back home, though it’s clear at this point that she will never quite be the same person again. That’s the sort of story that could very well linger, but not in the sense where there is some sort of giant cliffhanger.

Ultimately, we would prefer if there isn’t one this time around. Could you do something more when it comes to Emmett and Tiff’s relationship? Sure, or maybe something about the status of the restaurant. We’d prefer the ending be more emotional than shocking in nature given that this has been such an emotional season. We’d like a reminder of how life moves on, and that some of these characters could be okay when the dust ultimately settles.

The best thing about a more emotional ending is simply this: In the event there is no renewal, we’ll have a satisfying ending. (Of course, we do still want a season 4 renewal — let’s make that clear.)

