





As we prepare for The Chi season 3 finale to arrive on Showtime this weekend, there is a lot of stuff that inevitably, we’re going to be left to ponder. What’s one of the biggest things? It has to be the fallout of what went down with Ronnie.

Sure, we had the death of Coogie in the earlier days and we’ve been waiting to see if that would come back around on Ronnie. It did, but it was the timing and the way in which it happened that came as more of a shock. Right when things were starting to look better for the character thanks to him saving Kiesha, it’s over in the blink of an eye.

So how does everyone move forward and process their emotions on all of this? Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what executive producer Justin Hillian had to say on that very subject:

I think just the emotional repercussions for the community, really. When you look down on someone, and then you realize that’s the person who came through. And now when you finally have an opportunity to appreciate that person, for them to be gone, and you weren’t able to give them their flowers while they were here…It makes everyone kind of think about how short life is and what kind of people they want to be and how they want to relate to other people in the community.

When you have characters thinking about the brevity of life, inevitably they are going to ponder more how they want to live in the moment. We definitely imagine that this is going to be at the forefront of a lot of conversations … and maybe even some cliffhangers that bring us into a possible season 4.

What did you want to see when it comes to The Chi season 3 finale?

How do you think everyone will handle Ronnie's death?

