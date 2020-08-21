Lucifer season 5 episode 8: How did the midseason finale end?







The first half of Lucifer season 5 episode 8 arrived on Netflix this Friday, and we’re sure that some of you have already binge-watched them all! If not, you may want to steer clear of this article … there are some pretty MAJOR spoilers within.

Still with us? Well, let’s dive right into that ending. God is here! For the first time, Dennis Haysbert has surfaced on the show as dear old “Dad,” and he’s there to interrupt a battle between siblings like no other. One of Michael’s biggest moves to sabotage his brother in the first eight episodes was to expose Dan to Lucifer’s Devil Face, allowing him to know the truth. This helped to set up a chain of events where Lucifer and his brother went to war against each other, especially when Michael took Chloe. It’s still not clear if Michael has a larger plan, but regardless the presence of God may interrupt it to some extent.

So how long will God stick around? That’s a big part of where things are interesting now, since we don’t think he’s there for just a split second to stop the brothers from fighting. He may do something more to make his presence felt, and we’d go ahead and prepare yourselves accordingly for that. It would also be nice to get some answers here to a few other questions, as well — take, for example, Chloe getting to speak with God about her creation. Or, maybe he can help Maze in order to better understand what her purpose could be now.

While Lucifer and Chloe are ending the first half of this season together, there is a lot of disarray elsewhere. Dan hasn’t been able to process the big change in his life, Ella was just betrayed learning that her boyfriend was a serial killer, and Maze is heartbroken over the truth about her mother. There’s a lot that needs to be resolved here!

What did you think about the first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5?

