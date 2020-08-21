Lucifer season 5 episode 9 return date hopes for Tom Ellis, cast







Following the big premiere of the first eight episodes, do you want to know the Lucifer season 5 episode 8 return date? Or, at the very least, more speculation on that subject? Then consider this article to be your source!

The first thing that we should note here is simply that there will be more new episodes of Lucifer coming at some point in the future. Season 5 has a 16-episode order, and the majority of the remaining eight have already been filmed. Yet, production was shut down due to the global health crisis in the same way that many others were, so there is no 100% verification as to when things will start back up … at least in terms of a specific date.

Our hope is that the remaining episodes are able to pick up filming later this year and that after this, things will kick off for season 6. That batch of episodes will be the final one at Netflix, and the writers’ room has been open for them for some time.

So when will the second half of the season premiere? If we had to guess right now, the easiest assumption is early 2021. There’s a little bit of flexibility here depending on when the remaining episodes are filmed and how quickly they are turned around in post-production, but we are fine with waiting a little while. The most important thing here is that the overall quality remains top-notch.

What do you want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments, including when you want to see the series back. Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

