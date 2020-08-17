Yellowstone season 3 episode 9: Cast, crew on path to finale







We’re coming off of Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 now, and that means one thing: We’re almost at the finale! It will have enormously high stakes, and in turn you have to wonder if everyone is going to make it out of it in one piece.

For some more news on Yellowstone in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further news coming that you don’t want to miss.

In the video over at the link here, you can get more insight on all of the different stories that set the stage for the finale. You hear the actors discuss their experiences filming this episode, the obstacles that the characters are going to be facing, and also some of how this will inform the characters moving forward. It’s a pretty comprehensive look at the entire episode, and it’s a welcome addition to our memory banks.

While there are so many different events that unfold within this episode, there is one simple conclusion that we have at the moment — we’re setting the stage for something that is going to be epic. We know that there are a lot of different storylines running including Teeter and Colby’s relationship and the barrel racers at the bunkhouse, but we wonder how much of it will fall by the wayside as the writing focuses in on something a little bit more specific. Think in terms here of the battle between Roarke, Willa, and everyone at the ranch. The big question that we’ve got at the moment is simply this: Whether or not we’re going to be seeing this continue moving into season 4.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you think is going to happen moving into Yellowstone season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more insight regarding the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







