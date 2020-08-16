Yellowstone season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘The World is Purple’







What is coming up on Yellowstone season 3 episode 10? We should start off by noting here by this is the finale. In other words, this is going to be big, intense, and hopefully contain an ending that sets up season 4 in a rather big way.

For now, what we know is that the title for this finale is “The World is Purple,” and that is … well, strange, to say the least. What is that a reference to? We know that there is a hypothesis out there suggesting that the Earth may have actually been purple billions of years ago, but we don’t know how down Yellowstone is to dive into scientific theory. This is an episode that will revolve a little bit more around seeing whether or not the Dutton family can keep the ranch. Everything this season has been building towards this — the whole family may need to work together to get results, but will that happen? That remains to be seen…

Anyhow, CarterMatt has the full Yellowstone season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more information all about what to expect:

John sits down at the negotiating table with former friends and foes, and as the battle for the future of the Yellowstone heats up, nothing will ever be the same.

How can you read that title any be anything other than excited for what could be coming? We know that we’re intrigued, and there are still a lot of pieces of info that still need to be revealed!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 3 episode 10?

