The Boys season 3 spoilers: Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles on board







The Boys season 2 has yet to even premiere, and we know already a big bit of casting news for season 3. Fresh off a 15-season run on Supernatural, Jensen Ackles will be adding something else to his resume!

Per TVLine, Jensen is going to be joining the season 3 cast for the Amazon series as Soldier Boy, the original Super Celebrity who fought in World War II and eventually become an enormous name. We’ll see precisely how he factors into this story; some of it could depend on how season 2 ends.

In a statement, here is some of what showrunner Eric Kripke (who also worked with Jensen on Supernatural) had to say about the casting:

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment … I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.

“As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

The Boys season 2 premieres next month; meanwhile, we expect that season 3 will be in production at some point next year. It’s far too early to speculate when it will be back. Meanwhile, new episodes of Supernatural will resume this fall.

What do you want to see from Jensen Ackles on The Boys season 3?

