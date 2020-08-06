The Boys season 2 sneak peek: Does The Deep want back in the Seven?







As we approach The Boys season 2 on Amazon next month, we imagine that more and more teases are going to come out.

For the sake of this article, we come bearing some more discussion about The Deep! This is a character who did some unspeakable stuff at the start of season 1 to Starlight, and since that time, he’s been ostracized and degraded to a low-level hero elsewhere. He’s also tried to connect further with some of his sea-friends.

In a new sneak peek that you can see over at the link here, there is a chance to get to know further just how The Deep is doing after one terrible tragedy: The Boys basically impaling Lucy, a beloved whale of his. He’s struggling with that, but also tries to point out where the “assassins” are heading. He wants to help the Seven because he wants to join the Seven, or at least get closer and closer to being with them.

Well, the problem there is that Starlight understandably isn’t down with that idea, largely because of stuff that transpired in the past. She’s more interested in moving forward, and we think that none of the Seven are dying to be able to pair up with The Deep again in the immediate future. Yet, he does have some valuable intel, so they may just need to collaborate with him in the short-term. Think of it mostly as a means to an end.

