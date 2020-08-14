Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 photo: Beth Dutton’s face-off







Go ahead and prepare yourself for a lot of drama on Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 this weekend — how could it be any other way?

Let’s just start off here by mapping out what some of the stakes are. We know that John Dutton and his ranch are being threatened with a takeover, and unless they take the offer on the table, things could be getting ugly — and soon. The problem Beth runs into here is that her father isn’t altogether keen on taking any offer. That means that she is left to scramble to figure out some sort of solution.

Hence, Beth having a meeting with Willa. That is what the photo above is from, and you have to imagine that this meeting is going to be a particularly tense one. Haven’t we seen how some of these meetings have gone in the past between Beth and other characters? She’s going to do her best to not give an inch, and we’re sure that there will be a decent amount of drama that unfolds because of it.

We know that Yellowstone is in a lot of ways about the ranch as much as anyone. It’s a key character in this story. Is there a possibility that the Dutton family actually loses it this season? We can’t rule anything out, but if that happens we have to imagine that there is also a chance that the show finds a way to get it back.

Given that there are only two episodes left for Yellowstone season 3, you have to expect that things are going to heat up — and fast.

What do you think is going to happen on Yellowstone season 3 episode 9?

