Yellowstone season 3 finale spoilers: Be prepared now for epic ending







Just in case you needed yet another reason to be psyched for what is coming in the Yellowstone season 3 finale coming up, we believe that we’ve got it.

Speaking in a new interview with Good Housekeeping, Kelsey Asbille (who plays the character of Monica) had the following to say about everything is going to play out:

The end of season 3 is the most jaw-dropping, and I’m wondering how they’ll move forward. It’s funny because Taylor (Sheridan) has always told us that he knows how the show is going to end and I’d love to know.

For more Yellowstone video discussion, be sure to watch our take on this past episode below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have more videos soon…

What this sounds like to us is that there is some spectacular stuff coming around the corner. If there is already this much anticipation for season 4 scripts from some of the show’s cast, imagine how we are going to feel when we see it! This is the sort of thing that makes it feel like there’s going to be an epic cliffhanger or at least a twist that alters the entire show as we know it. We wonder personally if that could involve the fate of John Dutton’s ranch, given the fact that Roarke, Willa, and big business are threatening to take it away from him. There could be something said about a story where John’s fate in the world changes and he has to rise up again. Or, there could be a shocking death or two that leaves us hanging for quite a long time.

No matter how Yellowstone season 3 concludes, we do at least know this: It’s going to be a heck of a lot of fun to watch. There could be drama, romance, and mystery injected at just about every turn … and we’re not sure we’d have it any other way with this show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on Yellowstone, including details on Sunday night’s new episode

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Yellowstone season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around to get some more news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







