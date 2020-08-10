Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The path to the finale







Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 carries with it the title of “Meaner Than Evil,” and it goes without saying that there is a lot of conflict that will be coming throughout. With this being the last episode before the finale, there is going to be a lot that the story has to address. That may include Jamie having to face off against a part of his past (potentially a part that he previously did not know existed), while Rip has to tackle some ghosts of his own. There’s a lot that this story looks to be accomplishing, but the question that we are left to wonder is simply this: Is there any way at all that this episode can tie together all of the loose ends that are out there? For the time being, it’s fair to say we’ve got some serious doubts.

In the event now that you do want to get some more insight on what’s coming, we simply suggest you check out the full Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 synopsis:

Jamie confronts his past. Rip approaches Kayce about an old problem. The bunkhouse looks to defend two of their own.

Before this episode concludes, some of these storylines will probably be resolved … but then some others could sprout up. We don’t exactly think that anything is going to be fully taken care of for Jamie or Kayce before the last chapter of this season.

Of course, it also goes without saying that we’re still expecting more to unfold with Roarke and his battle for land opposite the Dutton family. That remains the central conflict of this season, even if it does seem like it’s been shelved at various points and for whatever reason.

