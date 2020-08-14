Killer Camp finale: Who is the killer? About the ending…







Tonight, the Killer Camp finale finally answered the most important question: Who is the killer? Or, we should say, the other killer given that there was a big reveal at the end of episode 3… and that’s not even considering Bruce the handyman. This show was a mess. A mess in all of the right ways, but a mess nonetheless.

Given how demented that it has been for the vast majority of its run, we can’t say that the ending comes as too big of a shock. After watching for the past several episodes to see if the campers can rake in a lot of money for themselves, the killer instead took it all. They suspected the wrong person in the end in Sam to be the one who committed the most wrongdoing, and there were some dire consequences that came along with that. To be specific, Carl was able to throw people off the scent that he was the real killer. He was behind it all, and he was able to walk away with a lot of the money as a result.

Now that all of this has been spelled out, we should also note this: The season ended with all of the other campers blowing up in a bus on their way out.

Was this a satisfying ending? By and large, we would answer that with a “yes” — it was a weird and zany end, but this was also an extremely weird and zany show. It did its best to deliver on a lot of great comedy from start to finish and we’re grateful for that. We do wish there was more transparency about how everything worked with the killer, though, and the series could have taken a few more clues from The Mole.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killer Camp, including some season 2

What did you think about the events of the Killer Camp finale tonight?

Did you see the killer twist coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







