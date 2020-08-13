Killer Camp season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW? The latest







Is Killer Camp renewed for a season 2, or could we expect for it to be? Within this article, we break that down and look towards what the future could be.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way for everyone out there: It doesn’t seem as though there is a plan for a season 2 … at least at the moment. The CW show originally aired in the UK, and since it came on we don’t get a sense that there’s an interest in more overseas. As a matter of fact, we’re not sure if it would’ve ever aired on The CW were it not for the current health crisis.

Yet, here is the thing: We actually think that Killer Camp has found some sort of audience for itself in the United States. It isn’t a huge following, mind you, but it’s drawn more than 400,000 live viewers on average and a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic — not bad for a series that has been out overseas for almost a year and with very little promotion behind it.

We don’t think it’s likely that there will be another season, but we would actually be intrigued at the idea of The CW choosing to produce their own version to air next summer, one with more episodes and a few different twists. The biggest issue with the UK version is that it’s too short, and we don’t think that there are a lot of people super-thrilled by the episode 3 twist in season 1. There is potential in this format, and we’ve loved what we’ve seen in shows like The Mole and then also Whodunnit. We’d love to see more … but this camp is probably gonna be shut down soon.

For now, let’s just say that we’ve loved this show for what it is — silly, ridiculous summer fun. It’s probably not going to be remembered for long and that’s fine.

