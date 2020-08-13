Batwoman season 2: First poster all about the Bat-Signal







Batwoman season 2 has just released their first promotional poster, but let’s just say that it doesn’t give all that much away on the future.

Let’s face it — we know that there are millions of people interested in seeing what Javicia Leslie is going to look like as her version of the title character. We’re sure that we will get some more insight on that soon. It could come as early as August 22, when DC holds their epic FanDome event where there are more teases for the future. The comic-book company chose to skew away from the annual Comic-Con appearance to do their own thing, and we’re sure that there are a lot of different announcements that they are preparing for that date.

So why do the Bat-Signal in the poster below? It’s simple: It at least stirs some conversation in the show, and even if they are not giving much away beyond that, a little bit of something is better than nothing at all. We’re sure that FanDome will at least give us more insight on who the new Batwoman is beyond her reported name of Ryan Wilder. She won’t just be a carbon-copy of Kate Kane, since doing this will probably just lead to the show being stuck in molasses. Kate’s disappearance is going to be a major storyline in season 2, so the writers aren’t going to be forgetting about that along the way.

Batwoman season 2 will start production with Leslie later this year, and the hope is for a premiere date at some point in 2021. Just be prepared for a lot of flexibility, since the current health crisis is going to dictate that there are a lot of changes here and there. Everyone is going to have to be flexible with whatever comes around the bend.

