Batwoman season 2: Ruby Rose on her decision to leave







We know that people have been interested in learning for a long time now as to why Ruby Rose left The CW’s Batwoman, especially after one year on the job. She was the star of the show, she she got to play an iconic character, and the series had quite the significant following.

In the end, though, Rose’s exit seemed to be about multiple things. Take, for starters, an injury that she suffered while working on the show — one that she spent ten days recovering from after the fact. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she notes that it “wasn’t the best idea” for her to come back so soon after the injury, but she also notes that this wasn’t the sole factor in her decision to move forward:

“It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of [the pandemic] … You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

In the end, this may just have not been the best overall fit for her. Sometimes that happens and you just have to find a way to move forward. That’s what Rose is now doing. Javicia Leslie has been brought in now as the new lead of the show and with that, she’ll have an opportunity to create a new character and bring forward some powerful messages. The new season is currently slated to premiere at some point in 2021.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

Are you going to miss Ruby Rose on Batwoman moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







