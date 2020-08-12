The 100 season 7 episode 11 video: Show EP on big Bellamy story







Tonight on The 100 season 7 episode 11, there are a lot of different things to be excited about. After all, “Etherea” is the journey of Bellamy Blake. It’s a largely standalone story that gives you a sense of where Bellamy has been all of this time, and some of the struggles that lie ahead for him.

In the video below, showrunner Jason Rothenberg and executive producer/writer Jeff Vlaming discuss the origins of this episode, which was always designed to look and feel a little bit different than most of the others. There’s also a metaphor in here about the larger universe and even after you climb one mountain, there are larger ones that remain.

As for how this translates into Bellamy’s story within this episode, we would interpret it to mean that no matter what the character encounters over the course of this hour, he is not anywhere close to the end of his journey. There are going to be some other struggles coming for him, and the question that he is going to be left to wonder is precisely how he wants to deal with them … and whether or not he will overcome and find some element of peace. Things will get worse before they get better, even if there are some victories in between.

If you are interested in an episode of The 100 that explores every aspect of Bellamy as a character, this one could prove to be it. We know that for us personally, we’re excited about the visual style and the aesthetic of the story in general. That’s one of the fun things about this season — you’ve got a real opportunity to play around and explore this universe in a very visual way.

Remember that once “Etherea” is over, there is only a handful of installments still left…

