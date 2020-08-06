The 100 season 7 episode 11 promo: Can Bellamy escape Etherea?







We know that The 100 season 7 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Etherea,” just as we also know that it’s going to feature Bellamy at the center. This is going to be a bold, crazy hour with a lot of interesting twists … but it may also feel a lot like the show’s own version of Cast Away.

Just think about what’s going on here. Bellamy is seemingly stranded on his own world, separate from almost everyone else he’s known and cared for. He doesn’t know how he’s going to escape, but it’s so bad that he is eating bugs for survival and sporting what is a pretty-crazy beard. This is, by far, one of the hardest things that he’s ever gone through … but he insists that he is not afraid, and is willing to take this challenge on.

We would go ahead and assume that this is an episode that will provide a lot of answers and, at the very least, start to get us set up for whatever the endgame of the series is going to be. We’re expecting some big, dramatic showdowns, more bloodshed (it can’t just be Diyoza), and a lot of tears before it all ends.

Yet, before all of that can’t Bellamy reunite with some of the people he’s been missing? The character has been MIA for a big chunk of the season and while it may have been Bob Morley’s decision to take some time away, it does still create a super-weird vibe when you think about the style of the show at large.

