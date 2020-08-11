Agents of SHIELD series finale: Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet talk legacy







The Agents of SHIELD series finale is just about to arrive! You are going to have a chance to see this installment on ABC tomorrow night, and there is one way we would describe it: Enormous. It’s a chance to define the entire legacy of this story, and also remind people just how vital this show is to the Marvel universe. It really was there when a lot of other franchises were coming and going and even though the continuity has shifted greatly away from the MCU, it’s still a fantastic representation of it.

In speaking a little bit about it further, here is some of what Chloe Bennet had to say to TV Insider:

“It’s really been the heartbeat of the Marvel universe for a really long time … We did something really special that a lot of shows aren’t capable of doing and a lot of things in the Marvel universe haven’t been able to put their finger on. We’ve been able to function in a really specific space that it’s much harder to do than people think. I think that’ll be appreciated more with time. I think we’re like a fine wine, and hopefully we’ll age and just get better and people will look back on it with a lot of love.”

We do think that there’s a lot of truth to this — this is a rare series that has gotten better and better over time, and really shown itself to be a great example for what Marvel entertainment on television should very-much be.

Meanwhile, Clark Gregg also reflected to the publication some of the things that have made Agents of SHIELD so important over time:

“From the beginning, one of the key ideas behind [it] was it was going to be a team of regular people working with superheroes that looked like the world. There has been a level of diversity and the strongest characters in the show were women early on.”

Hopefully, the series finale is a celebration of a lot of these things — and we just can’t wait to see it play out.

