Agents of SHIELD series finale trailer prepares you for the end







Just in case you needed to be more hyped up, for whatever reason, to see the Agents of SHIELD series finale … consider the following useful.

If you look below, you can get a great tease of what lies ahead in this pivotal final episode of the series, but beyond just that also a highlight reel for everything that the characters have done so far. This is probably the best Agents of SHIELD pre-finale hype video that you are ever going to see. This is action-packed, intense, and stuffed full of content that is going to be exciting for people. It reflects on where we are and also where we are going.

Within the finale (which takes place over two hours), we are going to see a battle to save history one last time … and it’s probably going to be one that is stuffed full of surprises. Think in terms of cameos, eye-opening moments, and a generous amount of Fitz. Even though the character has been gone for the vast majority of the final season, rest assured that he still has a role to play.

While Agents of SHIELD has over time shifted away quite dramatically from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we still look at it and see a lot of great things. It sets a great example for what the entire MCU should really be, and a lot of what we would want future series to be. It honors the source material while also showing a lot of creativity and excitement.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some great things, with the principal one being a chance in order to learn further that some of these characters can survive and have a chance at happiness — in the present, of course.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Agents of SHIELD right now

What do you want to see unfold when it comes to the Agents of SHIELD series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







