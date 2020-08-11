America’s Got Talent: Voices of Our City Choir will perform remotely







While there are a number of acts on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night are going to be performed live and in-person, that won’t be the case for every single one who hits the metaphorical stage.

In a new interview with USA Today, it is revealed that some acts over the course of the live shows will perform remotely and have taped performances. In some cases, it is due to the acts being international — it’s hard to travel from other parts of the world to America during the global health crisis. In some other cases, it has a little bit more to do with safety concerns; for example, Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer act Voices of Our City Choir will not perform in front of the judges, despite being from nearby San Diego.

As for those wondering if AGT will be at the Dolby in Hollywood tomorrow, the short answer to that is “no.” Instead, you will see some of the acts and the judges at Universal Studios Hollywood, where they will perform around the studio for safety considerations. In the case of daredevils Bello and Annaliese Nock, they would need to perform outside in the first place.

All in all, it’s going to be a really weird show, and the best advice that we can offer is to be prepared for it accordingly. We’re going to be seeing a lot of people having to adjust to a very different environment, but we are rather excited to see how it all turns out. It’s definitely going to be better than some of those all-virtual shows that we’ve seen.

