America’s Got Talent: Kelly Clarkson replacing Simon Cowell for live show







Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent live show is going to feature a familiar face, and it’s someone viewers should be more than familiar with already.

Today, NBC confirmed that Kelly Clarkson will be taking over Simon Cowell’s seat on Tuesday night’s new episode. This announcement comes on the heels of Simon having surging following an electric bike accident over the weekend. He is currently recovering and we’ll see about his status for future live shows. For now, though, Kelly is taking over. She’s got plenty of experience doing live TV thanks to The Voice plus her time on American Idol … and that’s without even mentioning her new career on daytime TV.

For some more thoughts on America’s Got Talent in video form, be sure to take a look at the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more insight and view our show playlist.

In a statement, here is what Kelly had to say in truly cheeky fashion:

My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson 😜 You’re welcome in advance!

Hopefully Kelly will add an extra dose of fun to the show in Simon’s wake, but in the end we know that the strength of the show is the acts. Eleven of them are going to perform, and they include people from all different backgrounds. We don’t quite know how everything is going to look and feel as of yet, but the producers have come up with something that will be safe during the health crisis and not necessarily watching all of these people perform over Zoom.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now!

What do you think about Kelly Clarkson being an America’s Got Talent guest judge?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







