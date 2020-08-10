Perry Mason finale: Show EP on early season 2 plans







The Perry Mason finale arrived on HBO Sunday night, and there were several things that were interesting about it. We had the end result of Emily’s trial but, beyond just that, some surprising developments when it comes to multiple relationships.

Because the show was originally made to be a limited series, that does raise all sorts of other questions. Take, for example, how they progress things. Do the writers just pick up where they left off in season 1, or go in a totally new direction? It’s not something that is fully apparent from the finale itself, but it sounds instead like they may take a few cues from another popular series in Sherlock.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer Ron Fitzgerald had to say:

We’re usually looking at the novels to use those as jumping-off points… We weren’t sure there was going to be a second season or anything, but we knew we wanted to start into those books. So it will be from the books. We’re looking at using a couple of the books in different ways. I guess I’d kind of liken it to the [Benedict] Cumberbatch Sherlock thing, where you can kind of see the DNA of the Arthur Conan Doyle in there.

Hopefully, the show will have plenty of time to pick and choose some of the right stories that they want to adapt. We do think like Sherlock, there will probably be a certain amount of waiting between the end of season 1 and the start of season 2, so we’d say to go ahead and expect that right now.

Also, be prepared to expect some more great actors. Just like with season 1, we think that Perry Mason is going to do what they can to attract some big names.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on Perry Mason, including when season 2 could premiere

What do you think about the events of the Perry Mason finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







