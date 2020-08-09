Perry Mason season 2 premiere date hopes at HBO







Following tonight’s big finale, do you want to get an early sense of some of our Perry Mason season 2 premiere date hopes? Then consider this video your early guide!

Before we do too much else here, though, let’s kick things off with this — a reminder that there is another season of the series coming. This is news that was first confirmed a good while ago, and it comes mostly on the heels of this show generating some solid ratings from start to finish on HBO. That is without even mentioning everything in terms of the positive reviews that have come pouring in from critics. Matthew Rhys has been able to breathe all sorts of new life into this character, and it’s such that you can easily believe that this is a show that is going to be around for quite some time moving forward.

Of course, the bigger question mark at the moment has to be just figuring out when this new season is going to premiere. The earliest that we’re expecting it to be back at the moment is late 2021 or even early-to-mid 2022, mostly because HBO tends to give its content creators a lot of time to make and cultivate their stories. We don’t think that the global health crisis is going to be much of a factor here, mostly because it would be hard to imagine Perry Mason filing this year in the first place. Our hope is that by the time the cast and crew do go back to work, it will be at a point where there is either a vaccine or the world will simply be a little bit safer.

Hopefully, there will at least be some more news over the next month or so as to what the story for Perry Mason season 2 will be. For the time being, we’d consider that to be very much a good start.

