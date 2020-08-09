Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Current Veto plans (day 5)







Big Brother 22 All-Stars is finally starting to get into high gear, at least in terms of the competitive, strategic part of the game.

If you missed it, Head of Household Cody nominated Keesha and Kevin for eviction, with the former serving more as the target than the later. Meanwhile, last night Enzo won the Power of Veto Competition. This solidifies that the plan for nominations will stay the same. Unless something big happens today, Enzo won’t use the Veto. Maybe Kevin hoped that Enzo would since he picked him to compete, but that isn’t going to happen.

Now, the campaign begins in earnest. We’ve seen Kevin already work to campaign to a number of people — he seems close already to Nicole Anthony and Da’Vonne, and that could extend out to some other people including Bayleigh and maybe Ian. (To be fair, though, Ian’s big alliance may be with Nicole Franzel, as he feels the need to have another winner in the game.)

Ultimately, we know that Kaysar has been keen on trying to find a way to help Keesha, but that might be fading now. He had hoped on some level that some of the old-school players would band together, but Memphis has other potential connections — think in terms of Cody, some of the guys he’s working with, and people like Dani. He doesn’t need Keesha in the game, even if the two have a history together. Kaysar now has to try to stay low for a while, given that he and Janelle both feel like the obvious targets for a lot of people to go after.

