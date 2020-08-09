Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The first Veto winner is…







Tonight in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, we had a chance to see the first Power of Veto Competition of the season. Suffice it to say, this is a cause for excitement!

For those who are not aware, Head of Household Cody nominated two different houseguests last night for eviction in Keesha and Kevin. At the moment, it appears as though Keesha is the target … but we do think that there’s room for a certain amount of flexibility here, even if nominees stay the same. They were joined in the competition by the likes of Tyler, Enzo (chose by Kevin), and Ian. We didn’t think any of them would seriously use the Veto if they won it. We didn’t think they’d really want to try.

So who did end up taking it home? To everyone’s great surprise, Enzo! The guy is not known for being a competition beast here at all, but he managed to pull this off.

