The Bachelorette spoilers: Why is Wells Adams on location?







Well, the weirdness surrounding the upcoming season of The Bachelorette continues…

First, there were the reports that Clare Crawley was quitting her season to be with someone she fell in love with on the show. Then, the rumors started to swirl that Tayshia Adams was going to be brought in as the new lead. After that, things have gotten even weirder due to Hannah Ann Sluss turning up.

Now, add Wells Adams to the mix. The Bachelor Nation staple has been seen in some photos over at Us Weekly seemingly as a bartender at the Palm Springs area resort that the ABC show is filming at. What makes this so weird is that Wells typically just fills this role for Bachelor In Paradise as opposed to this edition of the show.

Want more The Bachelorette video news? Then check out our take on the rumors below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and check out our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming…

Is this a sign that ABC is secretly filming a season of Paradise on location, and that maybe someone like Hannah Ann is a part of it? We don’t think so. Instead, this is probably just ABC trying to find a way to create content on a season where nobody can leave their singular location due to the current health crisis. Wells is someone else people could interact with, and if Tayshia really is being brought in as a lead, it’s possible that her season could have a Bachelor in Paradise vibe with the way that some of the contestants interact. The only big difference is, of course, that Tayshia would be the only person the guys would be fighting for.

Ultimately, there is one other theory worth exploring here — ABC is really just trying to create as much chaos and confusion as humanly possible. It’s a good way to throw people off of a scent as to what they’re really doing.

What do you think Wells Adams is doing on The Bachelorette location?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for other assorted Bachelor Nation updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







