The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Hannah Ann Sluss now at filming location?







Just in case this season of The Bachelorette was not messy enough, let’s go ahead and add the following to the mix.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, former Peter Weber cast member Hannah Ann Sluss was spotted at the Palm Springs-area location that the ABC show has been filming at for most of the past few weeks. In case you didn’t know already, this entire situation is becoming a dumpster fire — originally, Clare Crawley was hired to be the lead for the series, but was seemingly replaced by Tayshia Adams. ABC has not fully commented on the situation, but all indications are that Clare fell in love with someone and with that, it rendered the remainder of her season useless.

So why would Hannah Ann be there? This is where things get weird. She was briefly with Peter after his season of The Bachelor, but we don’t get the sense that she necessarily would have the most tight-knit relationship with Tayshia. The two have never appeared on the same season of anything together, so it’d be weird to randomly bring her in as a friend of hers. We’re also not sure that she would be the first choice as a Bachelorette candidate of the people from Peter’s season. There was more of a movement behind Kelsey during most of the season, and really the only memorable moment for Hannah Ann came when she told Peter off for being noncommittal as we approached the end of their time together.

Ultimately, ABC may just be trying to create as much confusion as possible for those of us trying to “figure things out” — the new season premieres in September, so we should have more info before too long.

