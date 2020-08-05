Stargirl season 2: When could it start filming on The CW?







At the moment, we know that there is a Stargirl season 2 coming to The CW following the show’s cross-platform airings on The CW and DC Universe. Yet, there are some other questions that remain. Take, for example, when production is actually going to begin.

As you would imagine, we’re still a long ways away from the series coming back on the air. The CW isn’t kicking off their typical “fall” schedule until early 2021, and that means there’s a chance that some of those shows may stretch into late spring/early summer. Because of that, we wouldn’t be shocked if Stargirl season 2 doesn’t premiere until later in the summer, though a lot of it depends on specific episode counts and filming plans.

For now, series star Brec Bassinger seems to believe that the show won’t even start filming until next year. After all, that’s what she had to say to Collider in a new interview. She also explains how she’s looking forward to working with some fellow members of the JSA all over again:

I’m genuinely so excited about everything, but right now, I’m thinking about the JSA and getting my team back together, and getting to work with Cameron [Gellman], Anj [Washington] and Yvette [Monreal] again. We have so much fun, all of us in our supersuits and sweating, but loving every second of it. I just can’t wait to get that team back together.

No matter when Stargirl season 2 premieres, we will be ready for it. The first season proved to be great fun, as it captured both the tone and the imagination that we would want from a series like this. It’s a real celebration of the source material and it also has managed to accomplish a lot of character development in a short period of time.

