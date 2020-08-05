Stargirl season 1 finale promo: The JSA – ISA showdown







The Stargirl season 1 finale is coming onto The CW / DC Universe next week, and things are going to get wild. If you didn’t know that before, we think that the promo below allows you to have a pretty good sense of it!

If you look below, you can see Courtney Whitmore do what she can to handle the most high-stakes battle she’s taken on to date. The JSA is going to have to team up in order to stop Icicle and the ISA … and maybe even people they love. The end of tonight’s episode featured Pat getting potentially brainwashed, but we don’t think that’s going to end up being some sort of permanent thing. Plus, who wants to see Stargirl have to battle her own stepfather? We think that instead, much of the finale will revolve around powers combining and people preparing for one of the most intense showdowns we’ve had in a while.

What we’re wondering about is whether or not a somewhat-forgotten character as of late in Shiv will have a role … or what the cliffhanger will look like. The battle itself between these factions looks epic, like it’s something Stargirl has been planning all season. It’s kind of remarkable that we know and are attached to some many characters in such a short period of time, and it’s a real testament to the cast and crew who worked to pull this off.

Even though this is going to be the last episode for quite a long time (and also the last episode, presumably, as a DC Universe property — it’s a CW exclusive moving forward), we feel more than confident that Stargirl will deliver and make all of this run worthwhile.

