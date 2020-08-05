Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 11 video: The new Kora mystery







What’s going to be going on with Kora on Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 11? That is something we’re eager to figure out when the show hits ABC tonight.

Just in watching the sneak peek below (via TVInsider), you can see that Daisy has a rather-contentious relationship immediately with her newly-discovered sister. It’s a violent encounter given how Quake slams her up against the wall, but at that point Kora claims that she’s really just there to help … and that she wants to be a member of SHIELD.

Can she be trusted? We would have some serious doubts if we were one of these characters, but we think that in general, this is one of those episodes that is meant to make you question just about anything/everything. It’s also curious to us in general that you would want to bring in one of these characters so close to the finale, given that there is such an obvious personal connection between Daisy and Kora.

Yet, we think that these final episodes are meant to be a test of everything that SHIELD has gone through over the years — both physical and psychological. You want to put these people through their paces and make them question anything/everything under the sun. That is a big part of what makes this show so exciting. They’re nearing the end and it’s about saving history … but also about figuring out just who they all want to be moving forward.

Luckily, we know already that Agents of SHIELD probably won’t make us wait too much longer for answers. After all, this is an installment that is poised to air in just a handful of hours, and from there, all we have left is a two-hour finale event.

