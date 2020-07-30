Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 11 spoilers: Last before finale event







What have we learned today about Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 11? First and foremost, that the folks over at ABC are considering this to be the penultimate episode. They are making the final two episodes into one big “series finale event,” airing on the same night in August 12. Episode 11 (entitled “Brand New Day”) will set the stage for that, and we’re getting a sense at this point that Nathaniel is ready to cause utter chaos to the timeline … that is, if the team cannot find a way to intervene.

In the end, isn’t this where Fitz could come into play? Given how much his name has been brought to the forefront as of late, we feel confident that he is probably going to have some sort of presence in episode 1… even if it’s an off-screen one. For some more insight, check out the full season 7 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Brand New Day” – With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they’ll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world, on the penultimate episode of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Before this episode ends, we do at least think the path for SHIELD to save the day will start to be made a little bit clearer. It will give us a sense as to what the finale is going to look like, and we do at least hope there are opportunities to spend some time in the present with these characters. After all of the time we’ve spent with them in the past, it would be (pun incoming) a great chance to get a sense of their future.

