Siesta Key season 3 episode 20 sneak peek: Merry Christmas, Brandon?







Are you prepared for Siesta Key season 3 episode 20 to arrive on MTV tomorrow night? It’s basically Christmas in August, which is going to feel like one of the weirdest things imaginable. We’ve heard of Christmas in July … but this?

Anyhow, the sneak peek below gives you a good sense of some of what is coming. Most notable, Camilla deciding to give Brandon one of the most random gifts imaginable: A cat. The first thing that is worth noting here is how adorable the four-legged feline is. The next thing? Well, it’s how Camilla seems to be thinking that this cast represents something greater, as in a path for the two to eventually end up making a larger commitment to each other. We know that she’s game for that, whereas he is a little bit more hesitant. It’s hard to say just how all of this is going to work, but we really hope that cat is somewhere getting a lot of love right now.

Now that we’ve said that, it’s worth noting that a cat is a super-strange gift to pass along to someone on random. It’s a living thing you gotta spend time with for decades, so it’s probably a good thing that you make sure someone is ready before you decide to take care of them.

We’ll see where things go in this episode, but we do hope that this is a lighthearted episode when you consider the setting. One of the big things about Siesta Key right now is that it serves as great escapism for everyone who is struggling in the real world right now. What better escape is there than Christmas? It makes all of us think about a much simpler time, back when the world was in better shape.

What do you think is going to be coming on Siesta Key season 3 episode 20?

Camilla surprises Brandon with the purrrfect Christmas gift. 😻 TOMORROW on #SiestaKey at 8/7c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/GPuiI5yLtJ — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) August 3, 2020

