Siesta Key season 3 episode 20 spoilers: Juliette, Sam move forward







Want to get some more news when it comes to Siesta Key season 3 episode 20? As we near the end of the season, we know that this is only going to amplify the need for closure when it comes to some storylines. As for whether or not we’re going to fully get it, that is an entirely different story. Life is messy; life doesn’t always have clear endings. Yet, this episode should focus on Juliette continuing to move forward with Sam, while there are some attempts at reconciliation elsewhere. Meanwhile, relationship drama is going to spawn out with some other people, and that should be enough to make you think that if there is a season 4, nothing will quite be the same.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 20 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

Juliette and Sam’s relationship progresses, and Chloe and Madisson try to hash out their differences. Kelsey finds out Garrett has been training an ex-fling. Madisson and Ish aren’t on the same page about their future.

One of the things that is so weird about watching this season now is, in general, that it’s been so long since a lot of this stuff first happened. These people have inevitably changed a good bit since their time around each other — we know that Alex is now a father — and that would probably be the case before the pandemic ever even began. That does change things further, of course, especially given the state of Florida.

Yet, there is still some escapism coming in the form of all of the antics you see on this show. We’ll be getting more into it over the days ahead, but can we see this season end off on a happy note for at least some people? Is that really too much to ask?

