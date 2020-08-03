Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: A Move-In Competition is coming…







There are a lot of different things to be excited about leading into the premiere of Big Brother 22 All-Stars on Wednesday. For the sake of this article, we come bearing discussion on one simple thing: A competition that will set things in motion right away.

Want to know more of what we’re talking about here? Well, in a press release this afternoon CBS noted that a “A Move-In Competition Will Set in Motion a Premiere Night like No Other – Action-Packed, High Stakes and with an Ending that Will Twist Up the Game like Never Before.”

Want more Big Brother All-Stars video insight? Then be sure to watch some of our early-season predictions below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates the moment that they arrive, including stuff on the live feeds.

We’ve seen competitions that take place early on in the season before, but it’s safe to say that this one is going to look and feel a little different. It could grant someone a power early on in the game, or at least give someone safety from whatever is coming up next.

Remember this — we’ve seen over the years with Big Brother that they aren’t afraid to evict people early on, and it wouldn’t be a shock if someone gets booted by the second episode and before the live feeds come on. (This is, of course, assuming that the live feeds don’t start on premiere night. Nothing is confirmed there as of yet.)

Of course, it’d be nice to know what the cast is to better make predictions on the competition — since it is a live premiere, though, we have to assume that it’s not going to be something overly complicated.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother now, including some photos from the house

What do you think about the idea of a Big Brother 22 Move-In Competition?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other assorted updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







