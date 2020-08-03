Big Brother 22 All-Stars: First pictures of the house!







We’re two days away now from the Big Brother 22 premiere airing on CBS and with that, we’re thrilled to have more details to share!

Take, for example, some of what we’ve got of the house itself. If you look below, you can see some more of the first teases from the house. Every detail we’ve seen so far suggests that this is going to be a very art-deco-themed place, and there are also going to be numerous callbacks to past players and events on the walls. People like Dr. Will, Dan, and Rachel Reilly will be immortalized via memorable quotes, and it seems like it’s a fun house that is also going to heavily emphasize the past. It’s going to be a cool place to watch on the feeds over the course of the entire summer, though really, it’s more about the actual gameplay as opposed to anything that you see within the house itself.

The big announcement that everyone is still very much waiting for is that of the cast, and that looks to be made during the live two-hour premiere on Wednesday. Once that episode airs, we’ll be able to come on and break everyone down further and say what we like and don’t like about every single person who is a part of the show. We’re expecting some fireworks and above all else, more fun. We all deserve it after such a difficult 2020 so far.

Take a sneak peek of the #BB22 house before Wednesday's LIVE move-in and cast reveal at 9/8c on @CBS! ✨ pic.twitter.com/kOyIRd08wB — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 3, 2020

