The Chi season 3 spoilers: How will Kiesha move forward?







As we prepare for the remainder of The Chi season 3, we have to understand that things are going to be very much different for Kiesha. How could they not be? She was kidnapped, tormented, and assaulted. She’s just been saved from her prison and now, she has to find a way to try and live her life. That’s not going to be easy. It’s not as though you can just flip a switch and go back to things as they once were. Almost every single thing about your world is different and you don’t know how to contend with that.

So how are we going to see these changes manifest themselves for the Kiesha character moving forward? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Birgundi Baker had to say on that subject:

Kiesha’s different. I mean, it was heartbreaking to come to terms with, but Kiesha’s different. She was kidnapped and held for weeks in her own neighborhood. So not only is her world different, but her perspective of how her family feels about her is different, too. Because it’s like, “I was in the neighborhood, y’all. I was down the street,” you know? She questions everyone after this. Things happened to her, and she didn’t have a choice or a say-so with what happened with her body, so I think that changes her as, well. We’re used to seeing Kiesha free and grounded and taking ownership over all parts of her, and she is definitely broken after this. It’s a whole different world for Kiesha. It’s a whole different Kiesha.

We expect that this story with Kiesha is going to be ongoing for the remainder of the season, if not for the entirety of the series. For everyone around her, they are going to have to realize the importance of being patient, and trying to understand the need for space. They may be thrilled that she is back and understandably so, but it’s going to take her time to adjust.

