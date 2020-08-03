The Chi season 3 episode 8 promo: How Kiesha copes with trauma







Next week on The Chi season 3 episode 8, there is a lot of different crazy stuff coming at every turn. Yet, this isn’t so much a story all about big twists. Instead, it’s a little bit more about trauma. How does someone like Keisha cope with what she’s just gone through?

Within this episode, you’ll get a chance to bear witness to a struggle that is often unspoken about but incredibly important — mental health and PTSD. What she has gone through is horrific — she was held captive, where she was tormented and treated like nothing. She was forced to suffer and her entire world may no longer feel the same. It’s made even harder by all of the emotions that are all around her. Of course, her family is thrilled that she is alive, but she may feel pressure to compartmentalize and be there for them when she can’t even be there for herself. The pressure that is put on her may increase tenfold.

There’s also the long-term fear when it comes to her future. This is a character who had some particular visions for what she wanted her future to be and now, a lot of that just doesn’t feel possible.

We think that there is a road ahead for this character that can make itself increasingly clear over time. The important thing for a lot of these characters to remember, though, is fairly simple: This is not going to be easy. They can’t just snap their fingers and act as though the world is all better. Instead, she will need treatment, patience, and constant support. We believe in her, and we want to believe in a lot of people close to her. We’ll see what happens as the season progresses.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi, including further news on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to The Chi season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







