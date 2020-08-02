Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet open to playing Quake elsewhere







We’re just a couple of short weeks away from Agents of SHIELD being over at ABC and we have to say that, in general, that is a rather-sad concept to grasp. It’s been a part of our collective lives for more than a decade and of course, it would be wonderful to imagine it around for a little bit longer.

Alas, clearly that’s not something that is going to happen … though you never quite know what the future is going to hold for some specific characters. Take, for example, Daisy Johnson a.k.a. Quake. She’s had quite the journey since first arriving on SHIELD and moving forward, it does feel like the character could make her presence felt elsewhere. Think in terms of various other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, especially those that are coming to Disney+. A number of them are in the works, though the current health crisis has caused some delays.

In speaking on a lot of this further via Looper, here is some of what Chloe Bennet had to say:

“I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it’s meant to me — it hasn’t really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m done playing her yet.

“I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling … But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson’s died like 800 times. I don’t think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much S.H.I.E.L.D. was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again.”

Personally, we’d love to see a Daisy cameo down the road somewhere, and the same goes for some other members of SHIELD as well. We don’t think the show is going to end with any of them disappearing into some sort of void, so we’re hoping that there will be some opportunities to see them turn up here or there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Agents of SHIELD, including details about the next new episode

Do you want to see more of Chloe Bennet beyond Agents of SHIELD?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







