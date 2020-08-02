America’s Got Talent anniversary special: No Terry Fator, Bianca Ryan?







The America’s Got Talent 15th anniversary special is coming to NBC this Tuesday, and it already feels on the surface a little strange. The idea behind this special is celebrating fifteen of the most memorable auditions ever on this show, and yet some of the most iconic performers out there are being left off.

Based on the photos that have been released from this episode in advance, Special Head from season 8 seems to be the only audition pre-Simon Cowell as a judge to be featured. Why is this insane? Think about the likes of Jackie Evancho, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Kenichi Ebina, Olate Dogs, and original series winner Bianca Ryan. All of them had fantastic, memorable auditions and none of them are being promoted in advance of this episode.

The most egregious snub, though, has to be Terry Fator. If his audition isn’t featured in this special it’s a shame, given that he may be one of the most successful reality TV winners ever thanks to his show in Las Vegas. It’s super-strange that AGT wouldn’t focus on some of these people given that many of them, including Jackie, Kenichi, and Bianca, have all been featured on America’s Got Talent: The Champions over the past couple of years.

Who is being promoted instead?

NBC is noting that “winners Kodi Lee, Shin Lim and Grace Vanderwaal, as well as ‘AGT: The Champions’ winners V. Unbeatable and Season 13 performance troupe Zurcaroh” will be featured. We have no problem with any of them being there — they are all iconic. Yet, you also have acts like Special Head, Men with Pans, and Aaron Crow who may not be immediately memorable to a lot of people who are out there. We understand that producers may have wanted variety in this special, but Olate Dogs, Kenichi, and Terry could have all provided that beyond traditional singing acts.

It’s possible that some of these old-school winners will be featured … they’re just not being promoted for the time being.

Are you surprised by the America’s Got Talent anniversary special lineup?

