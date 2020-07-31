America’s Got Talent revisiting best auditions ever for Tuesday special







For those who were not aware, the America’s Got Talent live shows are set to officially kick off a week from Tuesday — and we also know today how NBC is going to tide us over.

The network has announced that the upcoming Tuesday show is going to focus on the 15 best auditions ever in honor of the show’s 15-year anniversary, and one of the ones that they’ll be showcasing is Grace VanderWaal’s. We remember the attention that she got following her first performance, and it’s something that we’ve very rarely felt. Typically, we have one or two performances a season that is truly electric and gets the crowd amped-up like nobody’s business.

Will this special be a worthwhile watch for people out there? Potentially yes, if you are a long-time fan of the series and want to look back at the past. It’s at least better than some of the clip shows of this current season that we have been getting as of late. While we’ve felt for a while like America’s Got Talent: The Champions is somewhat of a flawed concept when it comes to execution, one of the nice things about is that it has enabled us to really look back at a lot of acts we hadn’t seen or thought about for a long time. This could end up doing something similar.

Since winning her season, Grace has been able to have a career in both music and acting — and it’s also safe to say that the best may still be to come from her.

This is the audition that made @GraceVanderWaal a household name! Celebrate 15 years of #AGT with the 15 best auditions this TUESDAY 8/7c on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/cVtjPgh0DY — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 31, 2020

