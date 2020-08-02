The Chi season 3 episode 7: Did Ronnie find Kiesha?







Entering The Chi season 3 episode 7, we were prepared for one of the bigger installments of the series. The mystery surrounding Kiesha has been going on for weeks now, and it felt last time that we were close to finally seeing Ronnie find her.

Yet, in the end it was too little, too late as he was unable to locate her … but that was just for one episode. Things changed this time around, as he was able to free her, with a little bit of help from Kiesha herself. Right when there was conversation about giving up, she’s now free … but not free from the trauma that has clearly lived with her for the majority of the season.

As for Ronnie, this could be a step on the road to redemption. We can’t, however, just say that his actions here are a way to overlook everything else that he’s ever done … but he was willing to risk his life for the sake of someone else, and we do like to think that this a step in a positive direction. Just no guarantee.

So while Kiesha being found is the chief events of this episode, we can’t just overlook everything else! Emmett and Dom took a major step forward in their business, though you gotta wonder if their romantic involvement with one another puts them on a potentially-dangerous road. You do run a significant risk here of things not working out and that hurting your business relationship. It has to be considered as they move further and further along.

Meanwhile, the Mayoral race is heating up, and Kevin’s probably going to have some explaining to do on the next episode. For now, though, many can celebrate the simple fact that Kiesha is alive … and then focus on everything else that could be coming down the road.

