The Chi season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Kiesha’s nightmare continues







As we approach The Chi season 3 episode 8, we really hoped that there were going to be some better days ahead for Kiesha. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look at the moment like this is the case. Instead, there’s more trouble, more trials, and also no real sign as to when things will get better.

“Frunchroom” is the title for this episode, and The Chi season 3 episode 8 synopsis gives you a better sense as to what’s going to be coming up next:

Kiesha remains trapped in her own personal nightmare while Kevin, Nina and Dre worry about the future; Ronnie hopes to be absolved of his past transgressions.

While the Kiesha part of the story remains interesting (as it’s been for most of the season), we can’t help but also wonder about Ronnie. Is there going to be a way for him to move forward past what he’s gone through? We’re not sure, and that’s been one of the big question marks around this whole season. Redemption is not something that can come around easily, especially when you’ve got the past that he does. We know that he’s been on a path that could lead to something this season, but it remains to be seen what the end result of it is going to be.

What we know is this above all else: It’s not like there is this huge amount of time left this season. There are only a handful of installments that remain between now and the finale. With that in mind, we anticipate that there are a lot of big twists that The Chi will need to deliver on. We know that we want Kiesha in a better place — everything else can be a big more ambiguous. We’ve just been dealing with this particular story for so long already.

