Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 video: Does Beth want to marry Rip?







Coming up on tonight’s Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 on the Paramount Network, there is definitely a lot happening. Yet, what’s clearly the most interesting at the moment here is the status of Beth and Rip.

For more on that, just take a look at the video below! Does Beth want to marry Rip? We’ve already seen suggestions of that this season, as she’s trying to look more and more towards what the future could hold. The only thing that has held her back is her concern that her infertility would make Rip less interested in being with her; yet, that’s not something on his mind. Her anger towards Jamie is justified, but it doesn’t seem as though there is any reason to worry that he relationship is going to fall apart.

In this video, you do see Beth make it clear that she will marry Rip if he asks her to … and that’s mostly a question now of when. Personally, we know that we would like to see some sort of proposal on the show moving forward, largely due to the fact that we need a little bit of happiness here and there. There are a lot of dark events coming this season, whether it be Roarke trying to overtake the ranch or this eerie feeling we have that something terrible is about to happen. It’s possible still that something terrible could happen to either Beth or Rip. These are still possibilities as much as anything. There are reasons for extreme concern, and you have to be prepared for that over the next few episodes.

Still, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for Beth and Rip to be some sort of light amidst some surrounding darkness. Plus, what would a ranch wedding look like? We don’t think it’ll happen tonight and we’re not even sure it will this season; yet, it’s something we’re still exciting and/or hopeful to check out.

This could be interesting. Very interesting. Catch an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV tonight at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/SHS54kjyd4 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 2, 2020

