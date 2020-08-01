Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 trailer: John Dutton vs. Roarke Morris







Yellowstone season episode 7 is airing on the Paramount Network this weekend, and you better prepare yourself accordingly — after all, there are some crazy events that are coming up!

For more insight on this very thing, take a look at the extended trailer below. This gives you a few assorted highlights from not just episode 7, but presumably the three installments that follow. We know that one of the central criticisms of this season is that it’s moving at perhaps too slow a pace, but this weekend could be a chance to shake that up a little bit.

We think that what the season has done so far is fairly necessarily — they’ve worked in order to establish not just Roarke as a villain, but also the institution around him. It’s not just Josh Holloway’s character anymore, as Willa has also entered the picture and she’s ruthless in her own way. Even if she and Roarke don’t always see eye to eye on the subject of their methods, both of them are pushing to the same end goals. We’ll see more of how some of that plays out over time.

The trailer makes the final episodes feel very much like an old-school Western — there’s a little bit of violence, Veth’s got on the cowboy hat alongside her father, and you see a lot of trademark dialogue and back-and-forth intensity. There’s a little bit of romance in here, but also a sight of Monica running that makes us nervous. It wouldn’t be altogether shocking if a major character does die this season, and we’d consider her to be a candidate alongside Jamie — a guy with so many demons and it may be impossible for him to be redeemed.

No matter what happens, we’re prepared for it to be thrilling … and we hope that you’re here every single step of the way.

