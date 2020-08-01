Before Perry Mason episode 7, watch Susan, Robert Downey Jr. reflect







Before Perry Mason episode 7 arrives on HBO this weekend, why not check out what some of the executive producers have to say?

In the video below via HBO, you can see executive producers Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. go through what they wanted from this character and the story — not only that, but how they’ve managed to evolve the show over the years. They make it clear that there really wasn’t a great origin story out there for the character, and they wanted to tackle some of that over the course of the series. That includes learning more about his military background and the struggles that came with him returning to home.

Could there be more of his military background explored down the road? We think it’s possible, given the fact that he is still finding his way in the world. He’s not super-successful as of yet, but he sees the case of Emily as a way to get absolution. He can find some healing from his past through his present. Yet, there are going to be some significant bumps in the road along the way.

For those who didn’t know, there were eventually some plans for Robert Downey Jr. to play Perry Mason himself. Instead, the role was given over to Matthew Rhys, who is absolutely doing a tremendous job on the show in his own way. This isn’t the same Perry you’ve seen in the past, and there are a lot of things about him that are exciting.

Through these final episodes, be prepared to see the trial play out … and to also see a number of big, surprising moments along the way. We’re stoked for whatever the series is going to bring us, especially knowing now that there is a season to coming down the road. This should, after all, allow the series even more flexibility than ever before.

Executive Producers @RobertDowneyJr and Susan Downey discuss Perry Mason’s journey from P.I. to lawyer — and why no character will come out of this season unchanged. #PerryMasonHBO pic.twitter.com/dxp4x7qzqi — HBO (@HBO) July 31, 2020

