Perry Mason episode 7 spoilers: The last before the finale







Next week Perry Mason episode 7 is going to air and the first thing that is on our mind is this: We’re almost near the end of the season. Already? Things have really gone by this fast? It’s a hard thing to imagine, but this is precisely where we are. The trial is continuing and with that, even more creativity is going to be required.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Perry Mason episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

Hoping to expose the hidden link between the Radiant Assembly’s staggering debt and Charlie’s ransom, Mason (Matthew Rhys) puts Herman Baggerly (Robert Patrick) on the stand. Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) faces mounting pressure from the church elders about her promises for a “resurrection.” Strickland loses track of a key witness, while Drake’s (Chris Chalk) detective work opens a new avenue in the case.

We’re at a point in the show right now where things are going to be getting even more intense, especially when you think about how high-stakes this trial is. Given that Perry Mason has been renewed already for a second season, you know that the character is probably going to keep working no matter what the end result of all of this is. Strickland’s going to play a huge role in it; that much is very clear.

What we’re just as curious about at the moment is the arc of Sister Alice, given that this is an equally-magnetic character who also still has a lot of ambiguity around her. We have a hard time knowing exactly where that arc is going to go, and there is something very-much intriguing about that! Also, add to it the fact that Maslany is continually fantastic in just about everything that she does.

